Staying hot and humid today with a slim chance of a shower or storm

Highs staying in the middle 90s

Another hot day ahead with highs in the middle to upper 90s. Remnants of Barry will continue to move across the country with a few showers moving across northern Alabama and north Georgia, this is where the best chance for showers will be today but a few may sneak into our area later tonight.

A little more moisture moves in on Thursday with a chance for a few scattered showers and storms, we’ll continue to see temperatures in the middle 90s with a heat index in the triple digits. More showers and storms will be possible on Friday and into the weekend, a pattern change by Monday will allow a chance for scattered showers and storms and temperatures to cool into the low 90s.

