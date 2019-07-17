Staying hot and humid today with a slim chance of a shower or storm

Another hot day ahead with highs in the middle to upper 90s. Remnants of Barry will continue to move across the country with a few showers moving across northern Alabama and north Georgia, this is where the best chance for showers will be today but a few may sneak into our area later tonight.

A little more moisture moves in on Thursday with a chance for a few scattered showers and storms, we’ll continue to see temperatures in the middle 90s with a heat index in the triple digits. More showers and storms will be possible on Friday and into the weekend, a pattern change by Monday will allow a chance for scattered showers and storms and temperatures to cool into the low 90s.