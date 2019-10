COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) The Fourth Annual Let’s Grow SteamX Youth College and Careers Expo is coming up Thursday, October 10, at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

Between 80 – 100 colleges will be on-hand to speak with students about higher education and careers.

David Britt visited News 3 Midday to discuss the importance of the event to youth in our area as they plan their futures.