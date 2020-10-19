Step by Step guide on how to turn off Facebook voter registration prompts (WITH IMAGES)

FILE – This March 29, 2018 file photo, shows the logo for social media giant Facebook at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. With just two months left until the U.S. presidential election, Facebook says it is taking additional steps to encourage voting, minimize misinformation and reduce the likelihood of post-election “civil unrest.” The company said Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, it will restrict new political ads in the week before the election and remove posts that convey misinformation about COVID-19 and voting. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(WTRF) If you’re already tired of the election season and sick of seeing the prompts on Facebook to register to vote, this is your hack to stop the notifications.

You will need to do this from your Facebook App on your phone.

First, you will want to get into your settings area on your phone. (See image below)

Next, you will want to scroll down and make sure you select to “SEE MORE” which means “SEE LESS” will show up on your Facebook APP. (See image below)

You will then want navigate to the “Town Hall” button (See image below)

You will now be taken to “Town Hall” section on Facebook and you will want to select “Settings” (See image below)

The last step in the process is simply turning off the “voting reminders button.” (See image below)