Stephen Bannon switching lawyers in border wall fund case

NEW YORK (AP) – A prominent Washington lawyer defending President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist against charges that he cheated donors to a southern border wall says he’s no longer the right lawyer for the job.

Attorney William A. Burck sent a letter to a Manhattan federal court trial judge Wednesday.

He said Burck and Stephen Bannon had amicably agreed that new lawyers would be better suited to Bannon’s defense strategy.

He said Bannon is looking for new lawyers.

Bannon faces a May 24 trial on the criminal charges.

Burck represented Bannon, former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and former White House counsel Don McGahn in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into interference in the 2016 presidential election.