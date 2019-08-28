Stewart Co. receives a grant to help combat high obesity rates

Stewart County is working to make their community a healthier place to live with help from an over one million dollar grant through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

University of Georgia(UGA) Extension program received the “Healthier Together grant” which is used to tackle high obesity. After conducting research, a UGA extension representative says they chose Stewart County based off of socioeconomic and obesity rate.

Mac Moye is the county manager of Stewart County. Moye says roughly one third of the residents in the area are obese and he thinks this grant will help encourage residents to chose a healthier lifestyle.

“The things that we are doing are designed to get better nutrition and get people out, exercise and find a place for them to exercise enjoy life,” Moye said.

Throughout the city there are signs telling residents how far it is to certain locations by walking to increase physical activity and nutritional options for sale in the Lumpkin City Hall.

University of Georgia Extension says they have money until 2023 to run this grant.