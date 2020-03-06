Stewart County residents experience flooding and road closures following two-day storm

Stewart County, GA (WRBL) The heavy rains that have soaked our area the past several days have caused some road closures in Stewart County.

“Now I’m going to have to turn around and go all the way around and it’s just frustrating,” says Jun Ortiz, Driver.

Standing water made road conditions hazardous for many drivers on hospital road and some parts of Georgia State Route 39-C.

“We had about 6 inches over the last 30 hours and that’s 6 inches of rain and it tested our infrastructure for sure,” says Mac Moye, Stewart County Manager.

Taking an alternate route is a hassle many folks have to accept. Moye says he can only guess when the water will recede from the roadways.

“There are residents back there that want to get in and out and I understand that, so hopefully we’ll have everything back to normal by tomorrow,” says Moye.

“It’s best for us not to go through water like this because it’s dangerous and I’m not going to do it,” says Ortiz.