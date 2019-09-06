Still Serving Veterans celebrates Phenix City office expansion

PHENIX CITY, Ala (WRBL)- An organization dedicated to helping Chattahoochee Valley veterans succeed in the workforce is celebrating expansion.

The Chattahoochee Valley Still Serving Veterans Office is located in the 1200 of Broad Street in Phenix City. And now, the center is taking up a little more real estate at that location.

The organization hosted a ribbon cutting and open house yesterday to celebrate adding on some 700 square feet to the building.

The new space will allow the center to expand its outreach services, particularly to military spouses.

“One of the things that we know is that these veterans, if they can continue employment for their spouse, and schooling for their children, and can find a good job themselves, that they would prefer to stay in the area,” said Charles Livings, of Chattahoochee regional director at Still Serving Veterans. “Military spouses represent a very unique population with their moves. We know that their unemployment rate is four times the national average, right now, currently.”

Those who attended included community leaders. The Tommy Tuberville Foundation presented the center with a $2,000 donation to help off-set the expansion costs.