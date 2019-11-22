Stocks close slightly lower on Wall Street Thursday

NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks closed slightly lower on Wall Street, giving the market its third straight drop.

Technology stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending led the way lower. Those losses offset gains in the energy, communication services and health care sectors.

Investors are cautious amid concerns on progress on a U.S. and China trade deal before the year is over.

The S&P fell 4 points, or 0.2%, to 3,103. The Dow fell 54 points, or 0.2%, to 27,766. The Nasdaq lost 20 points, or 0.2%, to 8,506.