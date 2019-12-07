Stocks closed broadly higher on Friday

NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street after job growth blew past forecasts in November.

Today’s rally pushed the Dow up by more than 300 points and erased the S&P 500’s losses from earlier in the week.

The S&P notched its second straight weekly gain, closing at 3,145.91. It’s now within 0.3% of its all-time high set on Nov. 27 and up 25.5% so far this year.

The Dow climbed 337.27 points, or 1.2%, to 28,015.06. The Nasdaq gained 85.83 points, or 1%, to 8,656.53.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 19 points, or 1.2%, to 1,633.84.