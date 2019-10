NEW YORK (AP)–Stocks closed lower on Wall Street, weighed down by losses in technology and communications companies.

The market recorded its second weekly gain after three straight losing weeks. The Dow fell 255 points, or 1%, to 26,770. The S&P 500 fell 12 points, or 0.4%, to 2,985.

The Nasdaq fell 67 points, or 0.8%, to 8,089. Bond prices rose, sending yields lower.