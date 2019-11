NEW YORK (AP)–Stocks closed mostly higher on Wall Street, marking another set of records for the Dow and the Nasdaq.

The S&P slipped slightly, weighed down by losses in health care, technology and other sectors.

Banks and energy companies did well. Bank of America and Exxon Mobil rose. The S&P fell 3 points, or 0.1%, to 3,074.

The Dow climbed 30 points, or 0.1%, to 27,492. The Nasdaq edged up 1 point to 8,434. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.86%.