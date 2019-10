NEW YORK (AP)–Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street as losses for technology and energy companies offset gains in other sectors.

Salesforce.com slumped and Exxon Mobil also fell. However, homebuilders benefited from a surprisingly good survey on sales and General Motors rose on word of a tentative deal to end a month long strike.

The S&P slipped 5 points, or 0.2%, to 2,989. The Dow fell 22 points, or 0.1%, to 27,001.

The Nasdaq fell 24 points, or 0.3%, to 8,124.