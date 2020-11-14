 

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch WRBL News 3 Nightwatch

Stolen Bigfoot statue found along California road in Santa Cruz County

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(In this photo provided by the Scotts Valley Police Department is a figure of Bigfoot that officers found on a roadway in the mountains north of Santa Cruz in Scotts Valley, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. The Scotts Valley Police Department says it was a little banged up but will be returned to its rightful place at the Bigfoot Discovery Museum. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office had urged people to keep their eyes peeled for the 4-foot-tall wooden statue after it was stolen from outside the tiny museum in nearby Felton on Monday. (Scotts Valley Police Department via AP))

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Police officers in the mountains north of Santa Cruz responded to a suspicious figure in a roadway early Thursday and found Bigfoot.

“He was a little banged up but will be returned to his rightful place at the Bigfoot Discovery Museum,” the Scotts Valley Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office had urged people to keep their eyes peeled for the 4-foot-tall (1.2 meters) wooden statue after it was stolen from outside the tiny museum in nearby Felton on Monday.

The museum dedicated to the mythical forest creature is outside Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park. It is temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

78° / 50°
Clear
Clear 0% 78° 50°

Saturday

76° / 57°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 76° 57°

Sunday

76° / 45°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 76° 45°

Monday

68° / 44°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 68° 44°

Tuesday

69° / 43°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 69° 43°

Wednesday

64° / 42°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 64° 42°

Thursday

66° / 46°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 66° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

12 AM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

1 AM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

2 AM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

3 AM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

4 AM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

5 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

6 AM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

7 AM
Clear
0%
51°

53°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

57°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

62°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

66°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
66°

69°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

72°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

74°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

75°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

75°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

73°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

69°

6 PM
Clear
0%
69°

66°

7 PM
Clear
0%
66°

63°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
63°

62°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
62°

60°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
60°

60°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
60°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories