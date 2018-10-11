STORM DAMAGE IN COLUMBUS

Hurricane Michael passed farther south than our area, but Columbus wasn’t completely spared.

Damage was reported on 16th Avenue in Columbus.

We spoke with one neighbor who didn’t want to go on camera but said he heard a loud noise around 11:30 last night and then a crashing sound.

When he went to check things out, he saw a tree on top of his neighbor’s car. Downed power lines were also visible.

That wasn’t the only damage in the area. Just one street over on 22nd Street, a large tree barely missed a home. Even a pole was snapped in half.

Neighbors say some of them lost power but others on their street are thankful the power stayed on.

No word on how long it will take crews to clean up the debris.