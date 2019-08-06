Storm knocks down cell towers, utility lines and trees across Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – According to the Lee Co. EMA after a Significant Weather Advisory was issued for Southeastern Lee County, a storm with wind speeds in excess of 40 mph caused damage to cell towers, multiple utility lines and trees.

A Southern LINC tower was damaged, technicians will be out Tuesday to assess the damage and replacement needs.

The EMA says other towers nearby belonged to AT&T and Verizon. These towers had technicians assess them to ensure they were still operational.

The City of Smiths Station posted a picture of the damaged cell tower on Highway 280 blown over in the storm, saying a disruption in service is likely for many.