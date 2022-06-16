COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- The chance for a few showers and storms exists for this evening, but mainly for our southern counties. We will not see the same coverage or intensity we saw with the storms yesterday.

Tomorrow we will see a better chance for those showers and storms due to the high temperatures and humidity with a high of 100 and heat index values of up to 110 with a Heat advisory in place until Friday at 8 PM. The chance for damaging winds and hail are associated with these storms.

As for the weekend, Saturday is hot with a high of 98. Sunday (Fathers Day) we cool off just a tad with a high of 93 with less humidity.

Next week we warm right back up to the upper 90s and even back to triple digits on Wednesday. Our rain chances for next week are basically nonexistent except for the chance of a stray storm on Wednesday afternoon. The good news is that next week looks like a more dry heat so the heat index values will be a tad lower than this week.

Chris Denmark- Miss. State Intern 2022