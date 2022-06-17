COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- The chance exists for a few afternoon storms later. Damaging winds and small hail are the main threats, and the biggest chance for that storm is in our eastern counties.

As for the weekend, Saturday is hot with a high of 96 with a stray storm possible. Sunday (Fathers Day) we cool off just a tad with a high of 93 with less humidity.

Sunday is the best day this weekend for outdoor plans as there is no rain forecasted.

Next week we get right to summer and back up to the upper 90s and even the chance to see triple digits on Wednesday and Thursday.

Our rain chances for next week are basically nonexistent, this is due to the heat being a dry heat, not a humid heat. So the heat index values will not be as high.

Chris Denmark- Miss. State Intern 2022