Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Saturday Morning-Afternoon: All morning and afternoon activities still looking good; consistent, with our First Alert Forecast.

WEATHER AWARE Saturday Evening (First Wave): 4 PM-8 PM will be the first wave of storms moving up from the south.

WEATHER AWARE Sunday Morning (Second Wave): 2 AM-5 AM As the low pressure system is almost directly over the News 3 area, expect gusty conditions as winds begin to shift. After these storms, activity will begin to die down leaving showers until 11AM.

For the rest of our Sunday and into Monday afternoon, expect gusty winds up to 30 mph behind this system. Winds will begin to calm as we head further into the week.

Our next chance of rain begins Friday. Another pressure system will bring isolated showers and storms beginning Friday morning, and these showers will last into Saturday afternoon.