Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- This evening and into tonight we are tracking a line of showers and storms to our north. As this moves further south, we will likely see this line break apart but the chance for showers will linger into the evening.

Tomorrow we will stay dry with strong storms passing to our north. Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 90s again tomorrow afternoon. East Alabama counties remain under a Heat Advisory until 9 PM Thursday with heat index values up to 108 degrees expected.

Friday a system will move through that could bring showers and storms to parts of central and southern Georgia. Heading towards Saturday, we will be keeping an eye on a front moving through the southeast that could potentially bring some strong storms.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 90s for the next few days, but readings will dip back into the lower 90s by this weekend.