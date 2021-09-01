Storms out and fall like conditions will enter the region

Ida’s moisture is bringing in flash flooding conditions across the northeast US. For us, we now are seeing a new air mass entering the region ahead of a cool front.

We are tracking a fast-moving complex of showers and storms. The storms are ahead of a cool front which will be through the region by tomorrow morning. Behind this front, there will be pleasant weather conditions low humidity, and a mix of clouds and sun throughout the rest of the week.

We will remain rain-free throughout the weekend. Labor Day another week cool front enters the region and only brings in a stray shower for Monday afternoon and Tuesday.

The best part of this first alert forecast is that the overnight temperatures are dipping down into the mid to upper 60s. Highs will still remain near average into the upper 80s to near 90. The humidity will be scoured Ouch leaving us with more comfortable conditions and yes, a bit fall-like.