Storms will be squeezed out slowly and readings increase into the upper 90s.

Widely scattered showers and a few strong storms moved through from an upper-level disturbance moving west to east. Also, a tropical low moving in from the Atlantic has worked back from the east to west causing the air to converge and strengthen these storms. We will still see a few storms throughout the night working across the region.

With temperatures getting up into the mid to upper 90’s today along with humidity values into the 70%, a heat advisory will be in effect until 8 pm over the next several days.

Wednesday and Thursday, our rain chances will decrease leaving us fairly dry in the afternoons with only the chance for light, stray showers. By Thursday, our temperatures have the potential to reach the 100-degree mark with a high of 99 expected for some local areas across Alabama and Georgia.

Friday and Saturday, no rain is in the forecast, but the heat will be oppressive with highs in the high 90’s. Sunday stray afternoon showers will be possible in the afternoon.

In the extended forecast, isolated showers are possible on Monday and Tuesday due to a moving front.