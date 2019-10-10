Stowers Stallions bring a little something to the table

GEORGIA (WRBL)--The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is warning of an invasive species of fish that has made its way into Georgia waters. Officials say in early October, an angler reported catching a northern snakehead fish in a pond on private property in Gwinnett County.

The northern snakehead is a long, thin fish, similar in appearance to the native bowfin, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. They are described as having a long dorsal fin that runs along their whole back, and a dark brown blotchy appearance.