Our Partners in Education have worked tirelessly to grow their own produce in garden boxes at the school.
Today students gathered produce from the school garden and delivered a basket to Direct Services.
The produce will go to the Muscogee County Senior Center.
We have the opportunity to set up a field trip for the gardening club to deliver in person the next harvest.. so they can actually see where it’s going and interact with some of the seniors.
Stowers Stallions bring a little something to the table
