Columbus, GA (WRBL)- After a few showers this afternoon, primarily across our southern counties, showers will begin to fizzle out overnight.

Clouds will move in overnight, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies to start off our Thursday, but clouds will decrease throughout the day. Conditions tomorrow will be breezy with gusts up to 15 mph in the afternoon. A few areas may see a pop-up shower tomorrow afternoon, but these showers will quickly fizzle out.

This weekend and into next weekend will be drier, but with this summerlike pattern, any day could produce a pop-up shower.

Temperatures will continue to warm as we head toward the weekend. By Friday, readings will be in the upper 80s, and some areas may see lower 90s. Readings will remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s until next week.