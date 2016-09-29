Stress: The unhealthy diet

COLUMBUS, Ga. – A new study finds that stress in women offsets the benefits of eating healthy. It found a powerful link between their food and their stress levels the previous day.

Researchers at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center fed 58 women 2 different meals.

“One was a meal that was high in saturated fat, another was high oleic sunflower oil, that’s a healthier oil, obviously, than saturated fat,”said Dr. Janice Kiecolt-Glaser, the lead researcher on the project.

After women ate the meal with saturated fat, blood tests showed their inflammation levels were higher. After the healthier meal, they were lower. Then researchers added stress into the equation.

In this study healthier types of fat had no benefit for women who were stressed. Their inflammation markers remained elevated.

“If we can’t resolve the stress and the stress physical response, then that’s what takes a toll on our health and can lead to increased risk for chronic diseases that are associated with chronic stress,” said Dr. Martha Belury of Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.

One way to reduce stress. Exercise. Carlos Moffett is a certified personal trainer in Columbus.

He says exercise is important because it releases endorphins. Endorphins trigger a positive feeling in the body.

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America has other tips to reduce stress: