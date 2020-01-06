Stretch of Saugahatchee Road in Auburn closing to reduce traffic crashes

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A small stretch of Saugahatchee Road between East University Drive and Annalue Drive will close on Jan. 24 to help reduce traffic crashes in the area.

The amount of traffic crashes at the intersection has steadily increased over the last two years, primarily attributed to left turns.

“In 2018, 40% of the reported accidents at this intersection were related to left turns. That number jumped to 67% in 2019,” said David Dorton, Director of Public Affairs for the city of Auburn.

Dorton says the short stretch of Saugahatchee, which has no businesses or residences, is closing as an interim solution to improve safety in this area.

Barricades will be in place to prohibit traffic from turning east onto Saugahatchee from East University or from crossing East University on Saugahatchee. Those wishing to reach Saugahatchee Road west of East University Drive should turn at the signalized intersection of Annalue Drive and East University.

“Beyond this road closure, the City plans to further address safety and traffic flow in this area by improving the intersection of Annalue Drive and East University to give drivers dedicated left turn lanes from East University onto Annalue Drive in both directions,” said Dorton.

Signs will be in place to notify motorists of the closure beginning on Jan. 6. Those traveling in the area are advised to exercise caution as drivers acclimate to this change.

Dorton says the City of Auburn appreciates your patience as these improvements are made.