 

Strong message to Hitler discovered in WWII ammo box

by: Craig Proffer,

Posted:

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A 77-year-old ammunition box used in WWII was found in Tooele, Utah, and it had some choice words for Adolf Hitler.

The Tooele Army Depot tweeted out a photo of the ammunition box containing .50 caliber bullets with the message, “May the contents of this box of blow the s*** out of Hitler.”

The Tooele Army Depot sent out a tweet explaining the find saying,

“Sorry for the salty language, but when that message was scribbled inside a box of .50 cal rounds 77 years ago, we were a nation at war. The demil furnace crew found the message while destroying rounds from #WWII. We are eager to see what else they find. #greatestgeneration,” the Tooele Army Depot wrote.

According to Jeremy Laird, Public Affairs Officer for the Tooele Army Depot, the ammunition box was produced in the Ogden Arsenal in 1944.

  • Box of .50 caliber ammunition from 1944 produced in Ogden Arsenal
The depot was established in 1942 and currently serves as a facility to store, demilitarize, and distribute ammunition to all four branches of the armed forces.

The depot said in a tweet that they have set the box aside and plan to make it into a display.

