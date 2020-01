Buena Vista, Ga. (WRBL) – Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire on the square in Buena Vista, Ga.

Images from social media show two buildings in flames. Those builds appear to be Baxter Paint Center and Buena Vista Floral & Gifts Shop.

Fire crews are on scene fighting the blaze. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Buena Vista is in Marion County, about 45 minutes southeast of Columbus. It is home to a historic courthouse and the visionary art environment Pasaquan.