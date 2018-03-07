Student killed in Huffman school shooting identified; person of interest in custody

03/08 UPDATE:

The Jefferson County Coroner confirms the identity of the 17-year-old girl killed in the Huffman School Shooting as Courtlin Lashawn Arrington of Birmingham.

An autopsy will be performed today, according to the coroner.

According to Lt. Williston, a person of interest has been taken into custody in connection to this shooting. Formal charges are pending as the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office reviews the case.

Related – Parents and students coming to grips with Huffman High School shooting

Thursday morning, the Birmingham City Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring and her administration met with Interim Police Chief Orlando Wilson to come up with a safety plan for heightened security upon students’ return to school Friday.

“In addition to increasing the number of SRO’s present in the school, additional officers will provide patrol and support both inside of the school and outside on the perimeter of the campus,” a release from the school system said.

The press release mentioned a number of other undisclosed safety measures will also be put into place.

–ORIGINAL–

Officials confirmed that a 17-year-old girl was killed in a shooting today at Huffman High School during a press conference with Birmingham Police, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring.

Herring initially stated that the school will be open on Thursday and counselors and police would be on campus, however later Wednesday night, Herring stated it would be closed that day.

The incident began around 3:30 p.m., according to Interim Birmingham Police Chief Orlando Wilson.

“This should not happen in schools. We send our kids to school and things of this nature happen,” Wilson said. “It’s unfortunate, I’m deeply moved by it, I have kids of my own. What I’ll say here is ‘Let us do our job.’ Let us do what the process says we’re supposed to do. We’ll give you the answers as they come, even though I’m happy to share what I know.”

Police are planning to review security footage and to speak with witnesses before offering more information.

Herring took the opportunity to give parents some comfort, and to state that all schools in the Birmingham system would have heightened security.

“Our goal is to reassure our parents that as much as we can, we will work to keep our schools safe,” Herring said. “But our hearts and our minds are on the families tonight.”

Birmingham City Schools have released a statement:

Two students were involved in a shooting during dismissal today at Huffman High School. The school was placed on a brief lockdown, and police were called to the scene. Students have been released and police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The other student in the incident was transported to UAB Hospital where he was treated and then released, according to a release from Birmingham Police.

Governor Kay Ivey has released a statement on the shooting as well:

I am saddened to learn about the death of the Huffman High School student. I am praying for the family of this young lady who has tragically lost her life way too early. Every life is precious and, even though this was an accident, it reaffirms that there is no place for students to have firearms or other weapons on campus.

Birmingham Police Sgt. Shelton told CBS 42 News that two students had been shot in the school, and they believe the shooting was accidental. A third person was evaluated for injuries at the scene, and released without being taken to the hospital.

Dr. Cheri Gardner who represents District 6 on the Birmingham City School Board has released a statement:

Too often our communities are faced with senseless killings. It’s not often where our students are those victims. Today, we were hit with another tragic death that could’ve been avoided. Parents send their kids to school to learn and for them to be in our care not receiving calls alerting them their child was shot and killed. This is becoming a trend across this country. However, as President of the Birmingham Board of Education, I refuse to allow this trend to continue amongst our precious students. I’d like to ensure parents, faculty, staff and students that Birmingham City Schools provides a safe learning environment for all of our 23,000+ student. In the coming days our board will meet to discuss ways we can ensure safety at each of our schools and reaffirming safety as our number one concern. Today’s tragic and accidental death is a prime example as to why we shouldn’t all any non law enforcement individual to have guns in our schools.

CBS 42 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.