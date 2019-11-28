Student veterans make march from Tuscaloosa to Auburn for Operation Iron Ruck

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Student veterans at Auburn University and the University of Alabama are putting the Iron Bowl rivalry aside for a special cause

Operation Iron Ruck, now in its second year, is a three-day march to raise awareness about veteran suicides. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, 22 veterans commit suicide every day.

“We’ve either known somebody who has lost somebody to suicide or lost somebody who is close to us from suicide,” said Andrew Grantham, a student at Auburn who serves in the United States Marine Corps as a reserve officer. “It’s just good to bring awareness to that.”

The walk began at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday at Bryant-Denny Stadium, where nearly 80 veterans started marching from Tuscaloosa to Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn; a three-day, 150-mile trip each veteran will walk while carrying a 20-pound ruck sack.

Jamie Patterson, an Alabama student who serves in the United States Air Force Reserves, said it’s such a great cause that he tries to spread awareness any way that he can.

“Veterans who are thinking about suicide or struggling, we are trying to bring awareness to them about their causes and to make sure they are not alone,” Patterson said. “There is help out there for them and we want them to know we are here for them.”

The march ends Saturday after the veterans arrive at Jordan-Hare in time for the Iron Bowl. Organizers plan to hold the march again next year.

