Students at Columbus High School face air conditioning problems

Less than a week into the new school year…and some students say they’re feeling extra heat in classrooms due to the extreme temperatures outside.

One parent expressed concerns via social media about the hot temperatures students at Columbus High School are facing.

A statement from the Muscogee County School District said quote: Students were not without air conditioning at Columbus High.

However, the school is experiencing higher than normal temperatures that affected some classroom temperatures.

“It’s really hot not all of the floors have air conditioning most of the 2nd floor is the worst in certain classes it’s just burning up,” said Will Beatty, Student.

“We have to have the teachers grab fans and fan us off. Some teachers even bring in their fans from home. It’s very hot and it’s hard to learn,” says Matthew Carey, Student.

The Muscogee County School District says they will continue to make adjustments to ensure optimal cooling points.