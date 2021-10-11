Students at Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts raised more than $2,500 for cancer foundation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)– A cancer survivor at Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts was able to get her fellow classmates over $2,5000 for the Rally Foundation.

Alexis “Lexy” McRae, was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, bone cancer in 2019. McRae has undergone four surgeries, 24 rounds of chemotherapy, and has spent over 100 nights in the hospital. Doctors were successful in removing the bone cancer from her arm and she went into remission. Shortly after, McRae was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma again, this time it spread to her lungs.

McRae underwent surgery again and doctors were successful in removing the cancer from her lungs and she has had a smooth recovery. After McRae’s life-changing experience, she wanted to bring awareness to her fellow classmates that children can develop cancer.

“I saw the opportunity to raise money and help children and were all children here at this school. I thought that people and kids just like us are going through stuff, some kids here might not understand. So if we bring that here and they raise money for them and they’ll understand what it’s like,” McRae said.

McRae joined the Rally Foundation after her last chemo treatment. The foundation raises money for childhood cancer research. They also help families who are in need of financial support.

Students at RMSOTA began a friendly competition to see which homeroom class could raise the most money for the foundation. Math teacher Kelly Taylor told News 3 she enjoyed seeing students become selfless.

“We had homerooms that were very competitive, placing any amount of money they had in their pockets into a container on a daily basis. It was so sweet to know that the school was backing Lexy, you know you do things in the community all the time as a service organization. But when you can do something and you can see that it’s going to directly impact someone that you can literally touch, it means something totally different,” Taylor said.

Taylor told News 3 she was shocked at how much money the students raised.

“I was amazed weekly at the totals that were collected and we would do these competitive announcements. Again, I never would have thought it would raise more than $200-$300 were talking about change and we’re talking about taking from people in a pandemic. People are in different economic standpoints, so it’s to know that our kids are just selfless,” Taylor said.

McRae was given a check for $2,554.59 to bring to the Rally Foundation, to celebrate students were given a gold cupcake.