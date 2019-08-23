Beauregard teacher empowering students with warm welcome to class

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WRBL) – Caring, learning, and confidence-building are happening both inside and outside the music room at Beauregard Elementary School as a veteran teacher warmly welcomes students by giving them a choice as they walk into her classroom.

Erin Redden has taught music at Beauregard Elementary for 22 years.

“How many people get to go to wake up every morning and go to work and sing and dance and spend time with “littles” all day? It brings me a great amount of joy to spend time with these kids,” shared Redden.

Redden is a veteran teacher, but she’s always searching for new techniques to build her student’s confidence and make them feel welcome in her classroom .Redden strives to make intentional connections with students, which can be a challenge as she teaches eight different music classes a day.

This year, Redden taped up greeting buttons outside her classroom. The brightly colored circles are located next to her door. The buttons give students several choices in how they will greet Mrs. Redden, including a hug, high five, fist bump, handshake, pinky shake, thumbs up, wave or a verbal hello.

Good Morning Greeting Signs: The Core Coaches

The students proudly line up outside class and get ready to make their choice on how they want to interact with their teacher during their greeting. Redden says the five seconds she spends with each child-welcoming them to her class is priceless.

“We want them to know when they step through our doors they are loved, they are appreciated, and they are safe. They are individuals, and they are valued. So by installing those buttons here in the hallway, it allows them to start the day off or their class off on a positive note,” shared Redden.

Students tell News 3 the greeting buttons make them feel welcomed by the teacher. The students say having a choice on how to greet their teacher makes them feel happy.

Redden hopes as her students grow they’ll always feel welcomed to come back for a visit and empowered to make choices for a life they will feel good about living.