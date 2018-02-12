Students help author with new book

Students at North Columbus Elementary School have a hand in creating a title for a new book.

That’s according to Chic Cariaga, an author of four books including, Molly the Manatee. Cariaga says the new book is about a Pawnee Indian boy with a free spirit and also his horse.

He says the kids at North Columbus Elementary were selected through a program with Columbus State University to help him come up with a new book title, because the kids are now learning about Plains Indians.

Cariaga says one reason he enjoys working with kids is because of their creative minds.

“When I was in school I was was probably the kid who wasn’t paying attention in class and the only reason was my imagination was going crazy and I should’ve been writing all along,” says Chic Cariaga.

We are working to learn when the new book is expected to be finished.

