Students learn from master chefs at the Junior Golden Whisk Academy

Young master chefs are bringing their culinary skills to the table.

“We have our annual Junior Golden Whisk Camp and this is our 3rd annual camp here at the Trade Center this week, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday,” said Weezy Wingo Motzel, Catering Team General Manager.

Students between the ages of 13 to 16 are the star chefs in the kitchen guided, by world-renowned Iron Works Chefs. Whether it’s cutting up a delicious lamb chop or baking a Pate A Choux, there’s nothing these kids can’t make.

“It feels pretty good to be selected for this competition and we’re learning about how to cut a lamb and cut a chicken up so that’s pretty cool,” said Clayton Faggard, 9th grader.

“I feel very appreciative being able to have opportunity to learn how to do the basic things with cooking,” said Jeremiah Jenkins, 8th grader.

Captain Christopher Walters and Hope Mathews are teaching these young chefs basic skills they will need beyond the kitchen, like having patience and being accountable for their actions.

“I was raised baking with my mother and my grandmothers so I’m hoping that they have family they can do it with when they get home and have something like, “Hey, look what I can do.” And it’s something they can carry with them, just to give them a little bit to show off when they get older,” said Hope Mathews, Chef De’ Cuisine.

An internal Golden Whisk Competition will be held in the kitchen at The Columbus Trade Center July 26th starting at 12:30 p.m.