Students make car entirely with trash

(CBS News) – The push to make cars more environmentally friendly is nothing new, but students in the Netherlands took on the challenge of building a car out of things we throw away.

They built a bright, sporty, electric car made almost entirely out of trash. Project Manager Lisa Van Etten says, “This car is very special because it’s made all out of waste. So, we use all different kinds of waste and also recycled waste.”

All the waste has a place. The frame is made from plant materials and recycled bottles. The body is made of hard plastics from toys, kitchen appliances, and TVs. They even used coconut fiber and horse hairs for the seats. The only parts of car that aren’t recycled are the tires, steering wheel, windshield, and electrics.

It took about a year and a half for students at the Eindhoven University of Technology to put together the one-of-a-kind vehicle together. “Nobody has ever built a car before so it’s very difficult of course,” says Van Etten.

The car named ‘Luca’ has a top speed of 56 miles per hour and can go 136 miles when fully charged. But students say what really drives them goes far beyond class credit. Student Matthijs Van Wijk says, “We really hope that other car companies, other companies, start using waste materials because we really want to show that it’s possible in many applications.”

The students are proving you can find potential in things we throw away with some clever maneuvering.