Study aims to find out if E-cigs are safer than traditional cigarettes

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Millions of Americans vow to quit smoking each year. Many of them to turn to vaping or electronic cigarettes, believing e-cigs are safer. But are they? That’s a question researchers are raising.

Steven Bradley of Columbus smoked for almost thirty years. About four years ago, he switched to electronic cigarettes, or vaping.

“About that time I started noticing how I was getting winded very easily and I just thought that I made a health conscious decision to quit.”

But was it a health conscious decision? Researchers at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center are studying whether electronic cigarettes are any safer than traditional cigarettes.

Researchers will compare the lungs of 60 volunteers, both smokers and non-smokers. Their results will be shared with the FDA to help determine how e-cigs should be regulated.