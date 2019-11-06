Study: Alabama ranked as 5th fattest state in U.S.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A recent has come out naming Alabama as the fifth fattest state in the United States.

The personal finance website WalletHub looked at all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 29 metrics to create their rankings.

Alabama was ranked fourth in percentage of obese adults, third in percentage of adults eating less than one serving of fruits/vegetables per day and second in both percentage of adults with Type-2 diabetes and percentage of adults with hypertension.

Mississippi, West Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee round out the top five.