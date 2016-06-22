Study: Effects of caffeine cut after 3 days of sleep deprivation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Your morning cup of coffee may not be giving you the jolt of energy you’re expecting. This is especially true if you’re tired.

New research from the U.S. Military confirms that caffeine no longer works after a few nights of sleep deprivation.

A research scientist at Walter Reed found caffeine no longer improves alertness or mental performance after a few nights of poor sleep.

The doctors looked at 48 healthy volunteers. They limited them to five hours of sleep for five nights in a row.

People took either 200 milligrams of caffeine or a placebo, then doctors tested their skills.

Just three nights of sleep deprivation really cut the effects of caffeine.MORE | Read the researchers’ study here.