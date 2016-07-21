Study finds it’s crucial preschoolers get enough sleep

LAGRANGE, Ga. – A new study by Ohio State University found a link between the time preschoolers go to bed and how much they weigh as teenagers.
The study followed nearly a thousand children for more than a decade. It found that among preschoolers who went to bed at 8 o’clock or earlier, only 10-percent were obese as teenagers. Among preschoolers who went to bed at 9 or later, that number doubled – with 23 percent obese as teens.
Pediatrician Torey Harden of West Georgia Health says childhood obesity can lead to hypertension, type 2 diabetes, depression, anxiety, and low self esteem. He also says if a teen is obese it’s more likely that person will be obese as an adult as well.
“So all of those disorders such as coronary artery disease, hypertension, metabolic syndrome and even some cancers, you are at an increased risk for if you have childhood obesity,” said Dr. Harden.