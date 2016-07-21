Study finds it’s crucial preschoolers get enough sleep

LAGRANGE, Ga. – A new study by Ohio State University found a link between the time preschoolers go to bed and how much they weigh as teenagers.

The study followed nearly a thousand children for more than a decade. It found that among preschoolers who went to bed at 8 o’clock or earlier, only 10-percent were obese as teenagers. Among preschoolers who went to bed at 9 or later, that number doubled – with 23 percent obese as teens.

Pediatrician Torey Harden of West Georgia Health says childhood obesity can lead to hypertension, type 2 diabetes, depression, anxiety, and low self esteem. He also says if a teen is obese it’s more likely that person will be obese as an adult as well.