Study finds low carb diet helpful in weight management

Trying to maintain your weight? It might not be how much you eat… but what you eat.
The best way to keep the pounds off may be a low-carb diet, according to a study published in the journal BMJ.

Researchers studied the weight of 164 overweight and obese people. Each participant had to lose 12-percent of their current weight.  Then, they were put on a high-, medium-, or low-carbohydrate diet for 20 weeks. Researchers controlled their calorie intake so they maintained the same weight throughout the study. If a participant’s weight fluctuated, their calorie intake was adjusted.

The team found that not all calories are alike, and that diet has a huge impact on your metabolism.

Participants on the low-carb diet burned roughly 250 more calories a day than those on the high-carb diets, meaning they had to consume more calories to maintain their weight.

The findings suggest restricting carbs may be a better strategy than cutting calories.

But some experts aren’t convinced, pointing out that unmeasured activities could explain the differences between participants.

