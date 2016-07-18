Study finds not making your bed may improve your health

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The long debate of whether to make your bed in the morning may be put to rest.

All thanks to research from Kingston University that suggests an unmade bed means dust mites can’t survive.

The average bed is said to be home to more than one million dust mites, which are linked to causing asthma and other allergies.

The warm and damp conditions of an occupied bed are the ideal spot for these microscopic creatures, but by not making your bed in the morning they are less likely to survive.

That’s because your bed slowly dries throughout the day.

However, while the argument of not making your bed may be more valid, one biologist says North Carolina tends to be a breeding ground for dust mites.

“North Carolina’s habitat is very moist so it’s not likely to make that much of a difference and also dust mites are found other places in your house than your mattress,” said Michael Brewer, Assistant Professor of Biology at ECU.

“So while it may help with your sleeping surface, it’s unlikely to have a really big impact on dust mite populations in the home.”

Brewer says your best bet of being dust mite free is to maintain a tidy home.

He suggests washing sheets every other week, throwing away pillows every two years and replacing your mattress every eight years.