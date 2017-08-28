STUDY: Georgia, Alabama among states that noticeably increased tuition

They are both located in the Southeastern United States. They are both side by side. Sometimes, they are linked by a highway, and other times, by a river. But there’s more in common between Alabama and Georgia than one thinks. Both states are among several with a noticeable bump in tuition costs.

Georgia and Alabama, along with Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, and Hawaii have published tuition up more than 60% since 2008. It’s part of a trend after the Great Recession. Many public colleges and universities received severe cuts in funding since the economic downturn. This is all according to a new study by the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities. The report warns fewer students could gain access to college if states don’t stop bumping up costs.

The study also shows Georgia public schools raising tuition 75% across the board since 2008. The study claims along with revenue loss, public colleges and universities have in turn had to cut faculty positions, eliminate course offerings, close campuses, and drop some student services.

