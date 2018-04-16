Study: Hand dryers suck up germs, spray it on your hands

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hand dryers suck up germs, spray it on your hands, according to a study.

But, a new study may have you thinking twice before using the hand dryer in a public bathroom.

The study published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology found that hot air hand dryers spread bathroom bacteria.

The dryers are said to suck in bacteria from flushing toilets and spread it onto your hands.

Researchers say the bacteria deposited by hand dryers can cause disease and infections.

“In most cases, patients sickened by these bacteria had a vulnerability to infection because of immunodeficiency, chronic disease, or IV drug use.”

The study was published in the April 2018 edition of the journal.