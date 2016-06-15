Study: Over-working can be dangerous

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KIMT) – A strong work ethic is often thought of as a positive trait to have, but a new study shows those who work too much might have a negative impact on your brain.

The World Economic Forum reports workaholics are more likely to suffer from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), anxiety and depression.

Law enforcement is a field where workers often report working long hours, but officers have their own ways of making sure their minds stay sharp.

“I think just about every agency has one or two guys or gals where that’s all they do. They eat, sleep and breathe law enforcement,” said Sheriff Kurt Freitag, Freeborn County. “When they’re off duty you find them in the building and you want to just get them out. You have to have a hobby, you have to have an outlet or you have to have interests.”

The study couldn’t show whether working too many hours in a week caused those psychiatric symptoms, if those symptoms increased the likelihood of someone being a workaholic or if there was no correlation between the two.