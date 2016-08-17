Study: Parents still placing babies in unsafe sleeping environments

(KRON) — A new study reveals that too many parents continue to place their babies in unsafe sleeping environments, despite a decades-long campaign to encourage parents to have babies sleep on their backs.

The report by the American Academy of Pediatrics found that a number of parents are putting their babies, between the ages of 1 and 6 months, at risk by placing them down on their sides or their stomachs.

Parents are also using sleep surfaces which are too soft, bedding too loose, or allowing their child to share a bed with them.

The Department of Health and Human services said sleep-related deaths are the most common cause of death for babies one month to one year of age.

