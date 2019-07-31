Study: Some food delivery drivers admit to ‘sampling’ your food!

If you have meals delivered to you, there’s a good chance your driver has been nibbling on your food.

If you ever felt like a couple of fries or nuggets were missing from your order, you may be right.

A recent study conducted by the U.S. Foods Distributing Company found 1 in 4 delivery service couriers admit to munching on an order and those are just the ones who admit it.

Almost 500 drivers from popular delivery apps including Ubereats, Grubhub, Doordash, and Postmates were surveyed.

Not only do so many drivers admit to sneaking a taste but 21 percent of customers suspected it!

More than half of the drivers surveyed say they were tempted by the smell of the food they’re delivering 28 percent actually dug in.

The same study found that 85 percent of customers would like to see tamper-evident seals on the food to prevent drivers from digging in.

We reached out to the apps named in the study with no response.