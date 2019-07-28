Summer-like conditions coming back

Several dry days still ahead of us while temperatures are back on the increase.

High pressure continues to drive this forecast, but a cold front will chance that later this week. A cold front will approach the region Tuesday/Wednesday; however, instead of pushing through like the last front this one will stall out. The the increase in moisture rain chances will start to increase along with the temperatures.

End July with temperatures back into the mid 90s for afternoon highs and start August off with isolated showers and storms.