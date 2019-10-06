Sumter County Elementary School organizes “Caps for Katie” to raise funds for a student with cancer

Sumter County Elementary School made one of their students feel special in honor of childhood cancer.

“She’s in our hearts at all times. Just to be supportive and choose to have our students have that cancer can happen to anybody,” Dr. Sharon Tullis, Sumter County Elementary School principal, said.

Students and faculty members wore hats and yellow shirts in support of Katie Aycock. Aycock is a second grader at the elementary school and she has undifferential sarcoma.

“People care about me and they kind of love me and that’s why they’re doing that for me,” Aycock said



Aycock was diagnosed with cancer right before her third birthday. For several years, she’s been in remission but learned the cancer returned this past summer.

“I keep going because I have to do it. If I don’t do it I’ll get sick and my dad keeps telling me that,” Aycock said.



Aycock and her dad travel to Atlanta three times a month. Each person who wore a hat made a donation to help Aycock’s travel expenses.

Churches and other schools in the area, Americas Fire and Rescue also donated to “Caps for Katie.

Dina McCorkle came up with the idea for the fundraiser and says it was the right thing to do because family helps family.



“I think we just need to show love and compassion and one way to teach our kids here at this school step up as adults and show that and to teach them that we have to have compassion and love for everybody,” Dina McCorkle, Sumter County Elementary School media specialist, said.

Her dad says a single trip to Atlanta is around $100-120. He says for her school to organize a fundraiser to help with their expenses will be a huge help for their family.



“In a world today where you think nobody cares you know this just kind of knocks a hole in that thought. I’ve never expected what they’ve done today, Aycock said.



Not only does Katie dream to be an actress one day and star in a movie similar to Frozen, but she dreams about being cancer free. She says she wants other kids to beat cancer just like she plans to.