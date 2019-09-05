Sumter County hotels fill up as hurricane evacuees move in

Sumter County hotels are seeing more business as evacuees make their way inland from the coast.

Americus City tourism director Nicole Kirksey says they started receiving evacuees last Friday and were almost at full capacity last night. Kirskey says as of right now, a majority of their hotel rooms will be opening up Thursday depending on if evacuees decide to extend their trip or not.

She says there are around four hundred and fifty hotel rooms in Sumter County. Tom and Arlene Gilligan are in one of those rooms. They say they are loving their stay in Americus, but can’t help to think about what’s going on back home in Savannah.

“Are you guys worried about what you may return home to? Yes, we are. We’re concerned, but this is taking our mind off of it, so it’s good,” Gilligan said.

Tourism director Kirksey says they are offering free activities for hurricane evacuees to partake in like tours through the town and free trolley rides.