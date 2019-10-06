Sumter County students participate in the Gen-J Program in Japan

High schoolers from Sumter County will be taking an all expenses paid trip to Japan.

Americus Sumter High school is one of four schools in Georgia selected to participate in the Grassroots Exchange Network Japan program. Four students will travel to Tokyo to visit Japanese companies that have facilities in both America and Japan.

Joyabhishek Charles is a senior at Americus Sumter High. He says last year he was able to travel to Americus’ sister city, Miyoshi. He’s excited for this trip to learn more about the business practices in Tokyo.

“I hope to learn not only about the different cultures but also learn about how I can be a better leader as I see all the business practices and how the businesses in Japan have effective leaders that can work to create relationships between both of our countries,” Charles said.

Charles and three other students will be traveling to Tokyo during their Thanksgiving break and will be there for ten days.